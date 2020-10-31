Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan dismisses Armenian reports on alleged shelling of Shusha

Armenian media reports on the alleged shelling of Shusha by the Azerbaijani Army are another lie and aimed at further aggravating the situations, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry once again declared that the Azerbaijani Army units inflict retaliatory strikes only at Armenia’s firing positions.


