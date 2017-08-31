Azerbaijan dismisses Armenian reports on ceasefire violation during OSCE monitoring

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense dismissed the information spread by Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan on alleged ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani army during the OSEC monitoring on Aug. 31.



“This information is false. No ceasefire violation was recorded by the international mission that participated in the monitoring,” the Defense Ministry told APA.



The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry earlier told APA that no incident occurred during the OSCE monitoring in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district along the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on Aug. 31.

News.Az

News.Az