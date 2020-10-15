Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan dismisses Armenian reports on downing of its Su-25 fighter

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan dismisses Armenian reports on downing of its Su-25 fighter

The information disseminated by the Armenian media about the downing of Su-25 aircraft belonging to the Azerbaijan Army is false and yet another misinformation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The ministry officially declared that on October 15 the combat aviation of the Azerbaijan Air Force was not used and not a single Su-25 attack aircraft took off.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      