Azerbaijan dismisses Armenian reports on downing of its Su-25 fighter
- 15 Oct 2020 16:32
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
The information disseminated by the Armenian media about the downing of Su-25 aircraft belonging to the Azerbaijan Army is false and yet another misinformation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Thursday.
The ministry officially declared that on October 15 the combat aviation of the Azerbaijan Air Force was not used and not a single Su-25 attack aircraft took off.