Azerbaijan dismisses Armenia’s accusations of attempting to carry out offensive attack

Azerbaijan did not attempt to carry out an offensive attack, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Friday.

The Armenian media, referring to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, disseminated information that the Azerbaijani army allegedly made an attempt to attack and, suffering losses, was forced to retreat.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry declared that this is another disinformation, and the Azerbaijani units did not make any attempts to attack.

News.Az