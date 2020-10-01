Azerbaijan dismisses information on downing of its aircraft by Armenia

Azerbaijan dismisses information on downing of its aircraft by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information that an aircraft belonging to the Azerbaijani Air Force was allegedly shot down is false, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

The information disseminated in the Armenian media that the aircraft belonging to the Azerbaijani Air Force was shot down and its wreckage fell on Iran’s territory does not correspond to reality, said the ministry.

"The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense states that all aircraft belonging to the Azerbaijani Air Force are combat-ready and fully operational," it added.

News.Az