Azerbaijan dismisses reports of active movement of its army on contact line of troops

Azerbaijan dismisses reports of active movement of its army on contact line of troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

"This is another heinous lie and untrue information, speculated by the criminal military-political regime of Armenia."



Commenting on the reports about the allegedly active movement of the troops and military hardware of the Azerbaijani Army on the contact line, the Press Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense stated:

"This is another heinous lie and untrue information, speculated by the criminal military-political regime of Armenia with the aim of diverting public attention from popular unrest, which has been intensifying recently in the republic."

The ministry of defense of the unrecognized "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" earlier reported about the active movement of the personnel and military hardware of the Azerbaijani armed forces on the contact line.

News.Az

News.Az