Azerbaijan dismisses reports of alleged flights of Armenian 'fighter aircraft' over Khankandi

Some local electronic media circulated the news spread by the Armenian press about the alleged flight of fighter aircraft of Armenia over Khankendi.

The radar stations of the Azerbaijan Air Defense Forces Troops keep under constant control the airspace of the country, including the Khojaly airport and monitor the movement of all air assets. The information about the routes of any flights is immediately and automatically transferred to the command post of the Air Force.

On the photo and video of the Khojaly airport, made by special technical means on June 16 and 17, the presence of any fighter is not observed. Near the runway, there are one L-39 training aircraft, two Yak-52 training aircraft, one lightweight airplane CH-701, as well as a multipurpose Mi-8 helicopter. All of them are outdated manufactures that have not been involved in flights for a long time.

The purposeful dissemination of such provocative news by the enemy is aimed at increasing tensions on the front line, and therefore we ask the local mass media not to react to such information adventurism of Armenia.

News.Az

