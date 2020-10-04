Azerbaijan dismisses reports of Armenia targeting military targets in Ganja city
04 Oct 2020
The information spread by Armenia about the alleged shelling of military facilities in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja is provocative and false, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
According to the press service, as a result of the shelling by the Armenian side, civilians in Ganja, civilian infrastructure and ancient historical buildings in the city were damaged.