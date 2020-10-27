Azerbaijan dismisses reports on shelling of border outpost on Armenian territory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reports about the alleged shelling of the territory of Armenia by Azerbaijan using UAVs and missile-artillery systems are false and provocative, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan fully complies with the new humanitarian truce.

"Vice versa, on October 27, since 09:30 (GTM +4), the Armenian side has been intensively firing at Azerbaijani territories in the direction of the Aghbend settlement, Zangilan district from mortars," it added.

News.Az