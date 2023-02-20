Azerbaijan dispatches another batch of modular houses to quake-hit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

In order to support the victims of the earthquakes that rocked Türkiye on February 6 and caused numerous human casualties, the executive authorities of the cities and districts of Azerbaijan are sending humanitarian aid to the fraternal country every day, News.Az reports.

Currently, providing housing for people left homeless in disaster area is one of the most crucial problems. In this regard, modern modular houses made by order of the executive authorities of cities and districts of Azerbaijan are being sent to the fraternal country. In such houses, made in a short time using high-quality materials, there are all the necessary conditions for living.

The Sumgayit City Executive Power sent four modular houses on February 13, while on February 15, 20 more houses had been delivered to Türkiye on behalf of Mingachevir, Kurdamir, Goranboy, Jalilabad, and Tartar districts of Azerbaijan.

Today, seven more modular houses have been sent to Türkiye from the city of Sumgayit.

From the first days of the tragedy, the executive powers of Azerbaijani cities and districts have been sending warm clothes, bed linen, food, industrial goods, medicines, heaters, generators, and tents to quake-affected people. Up until now, Azerbaijani executive authorities have sent humanitarian assistance to Kahramanmaras, Malatya, Adiyaman, and other Turkish provinces.

The dispatch of humanitarian aid to the disaster zone by the city and district authorities of Azerbaijan will continue.

News.Az