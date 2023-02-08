Azerbaijan dispatches another rescue team Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, another group of 227 rescue forces from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) have left for Türkiye to eliminate the consequences of the strong earthquake, as well as support search and rescue operations in the quake-hit areas, News.Az reports.

The team includes the relevant personnel of the State Fire Protection Service and Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Defense.

The plane took off from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport to fly to Adana, Türkiye.

Chief of the State Fire Protection Service, Major-General Fuzuli Asadov noted that an operational headquarter has been established in the country.

"Rescuers are successfully performing their duties 24 hours a day and are able to overcome any emergency response challenges," Asadov added.

News.Az