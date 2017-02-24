Azerbaijan, Djibouti sign intergovernmental agreement on civil aviation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Jahangir Asgarov received the delegation headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on February 24.

At the meeting the sides discussed bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Djibouti, as well as prospects for trade relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

Following the meeting, Jahangir Asgarov and Mahmoud Ali Youssouf signed a bilateral intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in civil aviation.

The signed agreement will allow regular passenger and cargo transportation between the two countries, which, in turn, will contribute to the economic and cultural development of international relations.

Regular cargo flights from Baku to Djibouti are scheduled to start in late March - early April.

Jahangir Asgarov said that according to the agreement reached earlier at the meeting with President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, up to 30 tons of Azerbaijani manufacturers' products under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand will be transported on the first flight. Presentation of Azerbaijani products to the new market will be a great stimulus for the start of mutual trade relations and increase of trade turnover between the two countries.

News.Az

News.Az