Azerbaijan documents 104 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 104 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

As many as 39 patients have recovered, and one patient has died over the past day.

The confirmed case tally has reached 336,788, with 330,606 recoveries and 4,980 deaths. Some 1,202 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 8,709 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,821,726.

News.Az