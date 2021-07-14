Azerbaijan documents 146 more coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 146 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

As many as 73 patients have recovered over the past day, the headquarters informed.

Up until now, 337,602 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,946 of them have recovered, and 4,988 people have died. Currently, 1,668 patients are receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 9,046 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,876,962.

News.Az