Azerbaijan documents 169 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has reported 169 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told AzVision.az on Friday.

Some 92 patients have recovered over the past day. No COVID-19 deaths have been registered.

The overall confirmed infections have reached 337,970, with 331,112 recoveries and 4,990 deaths. Currently, as many as 1,868 patients are receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 8,628 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,894,683.

News.Az