Azerbaijan documents 18 new daily cases of COVID-19

18 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 14 patients have been recovered in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Saturday.

One person has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 828,338, with 818,104 recoveries and 10,103 deaths, while treatment of 131 others is underway.

A total of 7,513,104 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az