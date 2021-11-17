Azerbaijan documents 2,025 more coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,025 more coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

As many as 2,267 patients have recovered, and 22 others have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 565,965, with 528,105 recoveries and 7,524 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 30,336.

Over the past day, 12,127 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,392,281.

