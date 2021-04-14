Azerbaijan documents 2,293 COVID-19 cases in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,293 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

As many as 2,071 patients have recovered, and 31 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases have reached 291,894, with 255,833 recoveries and 4,009 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 32,052.

Over the past day, 14,086 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,054,472.

