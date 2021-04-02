Azerbaijan documents 2,361 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,361 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 822 patients have recovered, and 24 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 266,322, with 239,807 recoveries and 3,617 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 22,898.

Over the past day, 13,127 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,901.

