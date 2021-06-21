Azerbaijan documents 28 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 28 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

As many as 49 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, the headquarters informed.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 335,521, with 329,599 recoveries and 4,963 deaths. Some 959 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 5,115 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,680,977.

News.Az