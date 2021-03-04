Azerbaijan documents 314 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 314 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

Some 124 patients have recovered, and two others have died, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 235,647, with 229,267 recoveries and 3,232 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 3,148.

Over the past day, 9,183 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,627,991.

News.Az