Azerbaijan documents 40 fresh coronavirus cases, 3 deaths over the past day

Azerbaijan has confirmed 40 new coronavirus cases, 17 recoveries, and 3 death cases over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 828 628 with 818 327 recoveries and 10 122 deaths.

Treatment of 179 others is underway. A total of 7 529 191 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.





