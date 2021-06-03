Azerbaijan documents 445 more coronavirus recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 128 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

As many as 445 patients have recovered, and 3 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The virus case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 334,416, with 325,863 recoveries and 4,929 deaths. Currently, 3,624 patients are receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 9,563 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, briniging the total number of tests to 3,542,035.

News.Az