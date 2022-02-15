Azerbaijan documents 4,687 daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 4,687 new cases of coronavirus infection on February 15, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

As many as 6,506 patients have recovered, 28 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 752,605 with 696,565 recoveries and 9,105 deaths, while treatment of 46,935 others is underway.

A total of 6,414,158 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.

News.Az

