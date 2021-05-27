Azerbaijan documents 533 more coronavirus recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 220 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

As many as 533 patients have recovered, and six others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 333,317, with 322,806 recoveries and 4,891 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 5,620.

Over the past day, 9,369 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,486,381.

News.Az