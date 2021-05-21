Azerbaijan documents 769 more coronavirus recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 406 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 769 patients have recovered, and 11 others have died, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 331,883, with 319,271 recoveries and 4,839 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 7,773.

Over the past day, 10,009 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,435,192.

News.Az