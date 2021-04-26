Azerbaijan documents 806 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 806 new COVID-19 cases, 1,224 patients have recovered and 31 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

Up until now, 313,812 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 280,403 of them have recovered, and 4,402 people have died. Currently, 29,007 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,732 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,195,268 tests have been conducted so far.

