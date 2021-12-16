Azerbaijan documents about 1,000 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 984 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

As many as 1,748 patients have recovered and 12 have died in the country over the past day.

The case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 680,060, with 582,243 recoveries and 8,149 patients. Some 17,668 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 12,440 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,718,629.

News.Az