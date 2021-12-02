Azerbaijan documents nearly 1,800 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has logged 1,772 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 591,885, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Some 21 people have died over the past day, pushing the nationwide death toll to 7,905, according to the Operational Headquarters.

The total recoveries stood at 558,819, with 2,103 patients newly recovering from the disease.

A total of 5,565,190 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az