Azerbaijan documents nearly 1,900 coronavirus cases in a day

Azerbaijan has registered 1,880 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

As many as 1,835 patients have recovered and 27 have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed infection tally in Azerbaijan has reached 580,507, with 545,035 recoveries and 7,736 deaths. Some 27,736 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 12,352 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,485,509.

News.Az