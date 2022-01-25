Azerbaijan documents nearly 2,500 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 2,468 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

As many as 5,197 patients have recovered, and 13 have died in the country over the past day.

The overall confirmed coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 636,956, with 617,791 recoveries and 8,632 deaths. Some 10,533 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 11,525 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 6,081,949.

News.Az