Azerbaijan documents nearly 4,700 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 4,680 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

As many as 2,134 patients have recovered, and 27 have died in the country over the past day.

The number of confirmed infections in Azerbaijan has reached 703,334, with 648,512 recoveries and 8,898 deaths. Some 45,924 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 11,442 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 6,278,899.

News.Az