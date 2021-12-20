Azerbaijan documents nearly 600 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 577 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

As many as 672 patients have recovered, and 9 have died in the country over the past day.

The infection count in Azerbaijan has reached 610,895, with 587,338 recoveries and 8,208 deaths. Some 15,349 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 6,777 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,757,381.

News.Az