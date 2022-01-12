Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan documents nearly 650 coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 645 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

As many as 577 patients have recovered, and 9 have died in the country over the past day.

The COVID-19 case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 622,881, with 60,888 recoveries and 8,480 deaths. Some 7,513 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 10,746 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,968,349.


