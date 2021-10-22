Azerbaijan documents over 2,100 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,112 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday, News.Az reports.

As many as 882 patients have recovered, and 18 others have died in the country over the past day.

The overall confirmed coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 511,974, with 482,578 recoveries and 6,847 deaths. Some 22,549 virus-infected people are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 12,568 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,081,920.

News.Az