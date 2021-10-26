Azerbaijan documents over 2,200 new coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,266 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

As many as 1,194 patients have recovered, and 24 others have died in the country in the past 24 hours.

The overall confirmed coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 520,068, with 486,426 recoveries and 6,939 deaths. Some 26,703 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 13,552 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,131,033.

News.Az