Azerbaijan documents over 2,200 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 2,256 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

As many as 2,208 patients have recovered, and 21 others have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed virus case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 537,004, with 499,571 recoveries and 7,153 deaths. Some 30,280 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 13,102 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,227,688.

News.Az