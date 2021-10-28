Azerbaijan documents over 2,400 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,420 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

As many as 1,358 patients have recovered, and 29 others have died in the country over the past day.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 524,788, with 489,032 recoveries and 6,995 deaths. Some 28,761 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

Over the past day, 13,827 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,158,035.





