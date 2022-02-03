Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan documents over 6,000 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 6,113 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

As many as 3,267 patients have recovered, and 18 have died in the country over the last day.

The confirmed number of infections in Azerbaijan has reached 676,426, with 633,994 recoveries and 33,635 deaths. Some 33,635 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 17,272 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 6,208,402.


