Azerbaijan documents over 800 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 832 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 786,502, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

As many as 2,329 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 767,702. Some 21 patients have died in Azerbaijan in a day, pushing the death toll to 9,438.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 9,362.

So far, 6,563,829 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan

News.Az