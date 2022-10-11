Azerbaijan documents over 90 coronavirus cases in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

92 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 94 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Three COVID-19 patients have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 822,278, with 811,821 recoveries and 9,931 deaths, while treatment of 526 others is underway.

A total of 7,277,812 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az