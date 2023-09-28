Azerbaijan does not aim to limit any opportunities for Garabagh’s Armenian residents: Official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is not aiming at limiting any opportunities for the Armenian population of its Garabagh region, Elchin Amirbayov, representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments, told BBC, News.Az reports.

"There is no intention from our side to limit the opportunities for the local population to enjoy their language, religion or culture, as it is the case for the rest of the Azerbaijani population. The only red line that we would never allow to be trespassed is that they would put in question the territorial integrity of our country. And from what we have heard from them - that is not the case," he said.

Amirbayov noted that there is no reason for Azerbaijan and Armenia to remain hostile towards each other.

The official added: "If we do not have any reason to remain hostile towards each other, both the leaders have announced that they recognize each other's territory, if they also have announced that we are neighbors and confined by geography, there is no other choice. Why would not normal people overstep this hostile perception?"

News.Az