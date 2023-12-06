Azerbaijan does not have target to become EU member in its foreign policy - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan does not have the target to become EU member in its foreign policy concept for very pragmatic reason, just because we will never be allowed in. And the reason is also very clear, and we understand it,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations, News.Az reports.

“We live in real world, not in virtual. So, if you will not be allowed in, why should you knock the door? You will only irritate the home owner, and only humiliate yourself, if they don't want you. We found a way how to build relations,” the head of state noted.

