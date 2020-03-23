Azerbaijan does not recognize so-called “presidential elections” in Abkhazia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a statement on the so-called “presidential elections” held on March 22 in Georgia’s Abkhazia region, press ser

“The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reaffirms its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not recognize the so-called “presidential elections” held on 22 March 2020 in the Abkhazia region of Georgia, as well as its results.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry believes it is necessary to continue negotiations for peaceful settlement of Abkhazia issue in compliance with the norms and principles of international law,” the statement said.

News.Az

