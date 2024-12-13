Azerbaijan does not sell Russian gas to the West: Aide to President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Claims that Azerbaijan sells Russian natural gas to the West are a clear example of disinformation. Azerbaijan does not sell Russian gas to the West," Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, said as he delivered a speech during a panel dedicated to Azerbaijan at STRATCOM-2024 in Istanbul, News.az reports.



Hikmat Hajiyev noted that during the 44-Day War and the anti-terror operations, numerous instances of disinformation against Azerbaijan were recorded.H. Hajiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has utilized artificial intelligence to combat disinformation.The Assistant to the President stated that despite the end of the war, the disinformation policy against Azerbaijan is being continued, and Azerbaijan raises this issue with the Armenian side during negotiations.He also mentioned that disinformation campaigns have been conducted regarding COP29, hosted in Baku.Hikmat Hajiyev added that Türkiye and Azerbaijan cooperate in the field of artificial intelligence both bilaterally and within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.

News.Az