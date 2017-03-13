Azerbaijan doesn't recognize so-called elections held in Abkhazia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan neither recognizes the independence of Abkhazia nor the results of the so-called parliamentary elections held in this country on 12 March 2017, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement to APA.

“The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan believes that it is necessary to resume the talks in order to achieve a solution to the Abkhazia issue within the norms and principles of international law,” the ministry said in the statement.

News.Az



News.Az