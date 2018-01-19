Azerbaijan doubles exports of defense products

+ ↺ − 16 px

Compared to 2016, Azerbaijan increased the exports of defense products by 2.3 times last year, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Industry Minister Yavar Jamalov.

The Defense Industry Ministry, along with the execution of orders of the Armed Forces, exports defense products to more than 10 countries, the minister said at a meeting on Friday summarizing the work done in 2017, AzVision.az reports.

The minister added that in 2017 measures were also taken to expand the production of civilian products.

News.Az

News.Az