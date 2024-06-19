Azerbaijan doubles its investments in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first quarter of 2024, Azerbaijan’s investments in the Turkish economy amounted to $40 million, representing a two-fold increase year-on-year, News.Az reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

In January-March of 2024, the share of Azerbaijan in total investments into Türkiye's economy rose from 6.7% to 12.1%.During the reporting period, Türkiye invested $261.4 million in Azerbaijan's economy, which is 10.7% less than from the first quarter of 2023.Meanwhile, the share of Türkiye in total investments in Azerbaijan's economy for the first quarter of the current year fell from 19.3% to 17.3%.

