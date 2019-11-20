Azerbaijan doubles solar power production

+ ↺ − 16 px

The production in the sector of electric power, gas and steam production, distribution and supply amounted to AZN 1,606,300,000 in January-October 2019, up 2.4% from 2018, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

Production in water supply, waste treatment, and processing sector has risen by 6.4% settling at AZN 272.8 million.

In the reporting period, Azerbaijan produced 19,913,700,000 kWh of electric power, up 4.7% in comparison to a year earlier.

Of this, 1,381,900,000 kWh was produced at hydropower plants, down 9.6% by contrast to a year ago.

Heating power stations produced 17,798,800,000 kWh of energy, 6.1% more than in 2018.

Wind power production rose 2.2-fold to 92.4 million kWh, solar power production by 7.7% to 37.8 million kWh.

