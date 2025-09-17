Azerbaijan draws 3.2 billion U.S. dollars in FDI in first half of 2025

Azerbaijan received 3.2 billion U.S. dollars in foreign direct investment in the first half of this year, News.Az reports.

Samir Nasirov, director of the bank's statistics department, said at a press conference that Azerbaijan's largest sources of foreign investment were Britain with 806 million dollars, followed by Türkiye with 629 million dollars, Cyprus with 353 million dollars, Switzerland with 226 million dollars and Iran with 176 million dollars.

During the same period, Azerbaijan directed roughly 1.35 billion dollars in investments abroad. The top destination was Israel, which received 542 million dollars, followed by Türkiye with 177 million dollars, the United Arab Emirates with 156 million dollars, and Georgia and the United States with 77 million dollars each.

News.Az